The Joliet Police Department issued an update after a series of violent threats circulating on social media led more than a dozen schools to switch to e-learning Monday.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police said they were made aware of a threat circulating on social media that mentioned several area schools. Later Sunday evening, Joliet Public School District 86, which includes 20 schools, announced they would move to e-learning "out of an abundance of caution."

Nearby, in Plainfield, Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C also said it would institute an e-learning day Monday due to threats.

According to the latest update from Joliet police, detectives identified the origin of the social media threat after investigating throughout the night. Officials went on to say it was determined there was no credible evidence to support the threat.

"At this point in their investigation, detectives have found no credibility to this threat," police said, noting their investigation remained "open and active."

The update also said the police department planned to provide an increased presence around Joliet area schools during arrival and dismissal times in the coming days as a precaution.

"The Joliet Police Department recognizes the anxiety that these incidents create in our community, and we are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for our schools," the update said. "Making false threats is not only harmful but also a serious criminal offense."

Following the update from police, Joliet Public Schools District 86 announced in a letter to families it would return to in-person learning Tuesday, citing the department's investigation.

Over the weekend, Joliet Township High School District 204 said in a series of messages posted to its website that it was aware of a social media threat circulating that all Joliet schools will have "2 students with a weapon inside each school."

"Out of an abundance of caution we will search all students as they enter school tomorrow," one of the messages said. At 5 a.m. Monday, the high school posted a message saying the source of the threat had been identified and it was "not credible."

"We thank the Joliet Police for their quick action," the message went on to say.

Last Friday, Joliet West High School was placed on a "secure and protocol hold" due to a social media threat that originated in California and was found by the FBI to be unsubstantiated.

"We know that it was a frustrating and scary situation for students, staff and families," the school said.