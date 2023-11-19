Joliet man beat fellow nursing home resident to death during dispute over washing machine: police

A Joliet man was arrested on murder and aggravated battery charges after allegedly beating a fellow nursing home resident to death during a fight over laundry, according to authorities.

William Paschall, 71, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Police were called to the Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation facility, 1314 Rowell Ave., at around 9:25 p.m. on Friday night regarding a battery that occurred inside a laundry room. Police determined that Paschall became angry about another resident's use of a washing machine and as a result, punched the victim in the head multiple times and used a walker to knock him to the floor.

Staff at the facility rendered medical aid to the victim and called 911. The 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Office, authorities said.

The coroner's office was in the process of deterring the cause of death and notifying the victim's family on Saturday.