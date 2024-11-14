chicago news

Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest reportedly coming to Chicago

The prize for the winner is said to be $50 and "some cigarettes," but who is behind the contest remains unclear

Los Angeles Premiere Of A24's "The Iron Claw" - Arrivals

A Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest is reportedly coming to Chicago this weekend.

According to a flyer obtained by Block Club Chicago, the contest is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park, specifically on "the big hill."

The prize for the winner is said to be $50 and "some cigarettes," but who is behind the contest remains unclear.

NBC Chicago could not independently confirm the flyer, but similar flyers were posted for events in New York as well -- also for this weekend.

The contest comes on the heels of the viral Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York last month, which was crashed by the famed actor himself and drew a crowd of hundreds to Washington Square Park.

While it's not clear who has organized the Chicago event, or what will in fact happen, news of the contest comes just as Disney+ and Hulu revealed Season 4 of "The Bear" will be released next year.

White, who stars as Carmy Berzatto on the highly acclaimed Chicago-set show, also starred in another city-based TV hit, "Shameless," where he played Lip Gallagher.

