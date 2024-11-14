Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest reportedly coming to Chicago

A Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest is reportedly coming to Chicago this weekend.

According to a flyer obtained by Block Club Chicago, the contest is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park, specifically on "the big hill."

The prize for the winner is said to be $50 and "some cigarettes," but who is behind the contest remains unclear.

NBC Chicago could not independently confirm the flyer, but similar flyers were posted for events in New York as well -- also for this weekend.

A Jeremy Allen White look alike contest will take place in Washington Square Park on November 17th. The prize will be 2 packs of cigarettes of your choice and a 7 day metrocard. it's BYOF: bring your own flowers. pic.twitter.com/nE1HuQ7QrX — chefkids (@girlflopping) October 27, 2024

The contest comes on the heels of the viral Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York last month, which was crashed by the famed actor himself and drew a crowd of hundreds to Washington Square Park.

While it's not clear who has organized the Chicago event, or what will in fact happen, news of the contest comes just as Disney+ and Hulu revealed Season 4 of "The Bear" will be released next year.

We're just getting started. Discover new and returning favorites streaming next year on #DisneyPlus and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6jhYt9IrAz — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 12, 2024

White, who stars as Carmy Berzatto on the highly acclaimed Chicago-set show, also starred in another city-based TV hit, "Shameless," where he played Lip Gallagher.