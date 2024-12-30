Retail

Is Costco open on New Year's Day? Costco hours for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

Costco is does remain open for one holiday in January, but it's not New Year's Day

While some are throwing New Year's Eve parties, others are preparing to host football fans on New Year's Day with appetizers. But which grocery stores are open on Wednesday, Jan. 1 -- the first day of 2025?

While many stores are open for regular operating hours on New Year's Day, others are closed entirely -- including warehouse club store Costco.

According to Costco's website, New Year's Day is one of seven holidays stores are closed. Costco is open on another January holiday, however, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on Monday, Jan. 20 for 2025.

On New Year's Eve, Costco stores will be open with shortened hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores closed on New Year's Day

  • Costco
  • Aldi
  • Trader Joe's
  • Heinen's

Grocery stores open on New Year's Day

  • Jewel-Osco
  • Mariano's
  • Walmart
  • Target

Pharmacies

Local

Walgreens and CVS stores are expected to be open with regular hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but pharmacy hours may vary.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, according to a spokesperson, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator to check hours.

Are banks open?

Most banks follow Federal Reserve banking holidays, which means banks are expected to be open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, but closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Is there mail on New Year's Eve?

The United States Postal Service is open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, which means mail will be delivered.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, however -- New Year's Day -- is one of the 11 annual holidays the agency observes, which means mail will not be delivered.

Is the Stock Market open on New Year's Eve?

The US stock market will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

Bond markets however will close early on New Year's Eve, at 1 p.m. CT.

The stock market will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Bond markets will also be closed. Normal trading hours will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2.

