Is Bolingbrook CosMc's location closing? What to know after recent McDonald's announcement

Chicago-based fast food giant McDonald's announced that three locations of its spin-off, CosMc's, would be closing, while simultaneously announcing the opening of two other locations.

The drinks-based spin-off first opened in late 2023 in Bolingbrook, with six more locations opening throughout Texas after the launch of the Bolingbrook location.

In the time since, McDonald's has converted larger namesake restaurants into CosMc's, while also building prototype locations in smaller-format locations.

According to CNBC, the company said Thursday that the concept works better in small-format stores, announcing that three of the larger CosMc's locations would be closing, though the locations and time of closures were not revealed.

Though the locations have a limited food menu, the top-selling items in the lifespan of CosMc's were the savory hash browns and McPops, the latter of which are mini-filled doughnuts.

According to McDonald's, the best-selling items were the Island Pick-Me-Up Punch, Churro Cold Brew Frappe and the Sour Energy Burst.

McDonald's said the CosMc's concept will continue for the "foreseeable future."