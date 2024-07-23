Investigation underway after man found shot to death in unincorporated Lombard

A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Monday night near a home in unincorporated Lombard, according to authorities.

According to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday night to the intersection of 16th Street and Meyers Road for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and head inside a vehicle parked on the driveway of a residence, officials said.

The man, who authorities said was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, there is no one in custody and it is unknown if the shooting was targeted.

Police said there is no danger to the public and an investigation remains underway. There was no further information available.