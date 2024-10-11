Investigation underway after human head found in box on Chicago's West Side

An investigation is underway after the remains of a human head were found Thursday inside an open box on Chicago's West Side.

Authorities said police responded just before 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Taylor Street and made the grisly discovery. A 911 caller who initially reported the sighting while walking their dog remarked that they hoped it was a Halloween decoration.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Friday that the remains were in fact a human head.

A cause of death, along with the age and gender of the victim, is currently unknown.

The disturbing finding marks the second time this week that human remains were discovered in Chicago.

According to Illinois State Police, Chicago police officers discovered skeletal remains in an embankment area off the Kennedy Expressway at Webster Avenue. That victim has yet to be identified.

There was no further information available.