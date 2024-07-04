Two people were wounded in a shooting following a physical altercation between four people at North Riverside Park Mall late Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

According to North Riverside Mayor Joseph Mengoni, police responded to calls of shots fired at the mall just before 5:20 p.m., when responding officers discovered two men with gunshot wounds.

Mengoni said the shooting occurred after a physical altercation between two men and two women, with both men sustaining a single gunshot wound.

Both men were transported to a local hospital in "stable" condition, according to Mengoni.

Mengoni said police believe the shooter was one of the four people involved in the physical altercation, adding that police were unaware of the ages of those involved.

According to officials, no one is in custody and the weapon used in the shooting was not recovered.

Mengoni confirmed that there is no danger to the community and that the shooting is under an "active investigation.

The North Riverside Park Mall is expected to reopen Thursday under holiday hours, Mengoni said.

There is currently no further information available.