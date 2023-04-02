2 More Tornadoes Confirmed in Northern Illinois Following Friday Night's Storms

The National Weather Service on Sunday said two additional tornadoes struck northern Illinois Friday as severe storms rolled through, bringing the total of number tornadoes in northern Illinois and northern Indiana to 14.

The agency tweeted that it confirmed two more tornadoes from Friday's storms: an EF-0 tornado that moved through Montgomery and Aurora, along with a separate EF-0 tornado in Plainfield.

Following damage surveys and reports from storm spotters, the National Weather Service initially confirmed two tornadoes Saturday afternoon - one near Baileyville in Ogle County and a second near Caledonia, about 15 miles northeast of Rockford.

The NWS office in Chicago provided an update of its findings on Twitter later that night, saying a total of 12 tornadoes struck portions of the weather office's coverage area.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Boone County and Belvidere officials provided an update Saturday morning after one person was killed and 40 others were injured Friday night when a roof collapse occurred during a concert at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre as severe storms swept through the community. NBC 5’s Karen Aguilar reports.

The following tornadoes, listed below with their measurements on the EF scale, had been confirmed as of late Saturday:

EF-2 near Amboy

EF-1 West Brooklyn

Near Baileyville (rating TBD)

EF-1 Machesney Park

EF-1 Davis Junction to Belvidere

Caledonia/Poplar Grove (rating TBD)

EF-1 near Wellington

EF-1 near Stockland

EF-1 Lombard to Addison

EF-2 near Oxford

EF-2 near Fowler, Indiana

EF-1 near Remington, Indiana

The NWS noted that the ratings are subject to change, and that it plans to investigate additional damage over the coming days in the following areas: Merrillville, Indiana, Batavia, Plainfield, Plano-Montgomery, Frankfort-Park Forest, Minooka-Channahon and other locations.

"Several areas of potential tornado damage have yet to be investigated closely, though we should have some more info available after we conduct additional damage surveys today and tomorrow," the agency said Sunday.

Numerous storms ripped across Illinois Friday, with a tornado resulting in one death from a theater collapse in Belvidere and a second storm killing three people in Crawford County.