NWS Confirms 2 Tornadoes Touched Down in Northern Illinois Friday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes struck northern Illinois Friday evening as a series of intense storms pummeled the region.

A "tornado debris signature" was observed on radar near Baileyville, an unincorporated community in Ogle County about 28 miles southwest of Rockford. There, several farm structures were destroyed when storms ripped through.

In Caledonia, about 15 miles northeast of Rockford, a trained weather spotter reported a tornado illuminated by lightning, according to the NWS. A "tornado debris signature" was observed from doppler radar, as well.

The tornadoes were among numerous storms that ripped across the state, resulting in at least four deaths - one from a building collapse in Belvidere and three others from a residential structural collapse in Crawford County.