12 Tornadoes Confirmed Following Friday's Night Storms in Northern Illinois and Northern Indiana

At least 12 tornadoes swept through portions of northern Illinois and northern Indiana Friday, resulting in multiple deaths, damaging numerous buildings and downing trees across the region.

Following damage surveys and reports from spotters, the National Weather Service initially confirmed two tornadoes Saturday afternoon - one near Baileyville in Ogle County and a second near Caledonia, about 15 miles northeast of Rockford.

The NWS office in Chicago provided an update of its findings on Twitter Saturday night, saying a total of 12 tornadoes struck portions of the weather office's coverage area.

Boone County and Belvidere officials provided an update Saturday morning after one person was killed and 40 others were injured Friday night when a roof collapse occurred during a concert at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre as severe storms swept through the community. NBC 5’s Karen Aguilar reports.

The following tornadoes, list below with their measurements on the EF scale, have been confirmed:

EF-2 near Amboy

EF-1 West Brooklyn

Near Baileyville (rating TBD)

EF-1 Machesney Park

EF-1 Davis Junction to Belvidere

Caledonia/Poplar Grove (rating TBD)

EF-1 near Wellington

EF-1 near Stockland

EF-1 Lombard to Addison

EF-2 near Oxford

EF-2 near Fowler, Indiana

EF-1 near Remington, Indiana

The NWS noted that the ratings are subject to change, and that it plans to investigate additional damage over the coming days in the following areas: Merrillville, Indiana, Batavia, Plainfield, Plano-Montgomery, Frankfort-Park Forest, Minooka-Channahon and other locations.

Numerous storms ripped across Illinois Friday, with one tornado resulting in a death from a theater collapse in Belvidere and a second storm killing three people in Crawford County.