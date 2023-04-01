illinois news

12 Tornadoes Confirmed Following Friday's Night Storms in Northern Illinois and Northern Indiana

While 12 tornadoes had been confirmed Saturday night, the National Weather Service is still in the process of assessing damage

By Matt Stefanski

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least 12 tornadoes swept through portions of northern Illinois and northern Indiana Friday, resulting in multiple deaths, damaging numerous buildings and downing trees across the region.

Following damage surveys and reports from spotters, the National Weather Service initially confirmed two tornadoes Saturday afternoon - one near Baileyville in Ogle County and a second near Caledonia, about 15 miles northeast of Rockford.

The NWS office in Chicago provided an update of its findings on Twitter Saturday night, saying a total of 12 tornadoes struck portions of the weather office's coverage area.

Boone County and Belvidere officials provided an update Saturday morning after one person was killed and 40 others were injured Friday night when a roof collapse occurred during a concert at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre as severe storms swept through the community. NBC 5’s Karen Aguilar reports.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The following tornadoes, list below with their measurements on the EF scale, have been confirmed:

  • EF-2 near Amboy
  • EF-1 West Brooklyn
  • Near Baileyville (rating TBD)
  • EF-1 Machesney Park
  • EF-1 Davis Junction to Belvidere
  • Caledonia/Poplar Grove (rating TBD)
  • EF-1 near Wellington
  • EF-1 near Stockland
  • EF-1 Lombard to Addison
  • EF-2 near Oxford
  • EF-2 near Fowler, Indiana
  • EF-1 near Remington, Indiana
Boone County and Belvidere officials provided an update Saturday morning after one person was killed and 40 others were injured Friday night when a roof collapse occurred during a concert at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre as severe storms swept through the community. NBC 5’s Karen Aguilar reports.

Local

alsip 56 mins ago

Man Shot in Parking Lot of Children's Indoor Playground: Alsip Police

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Vehicle Struck by Bullets on Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police Say

The NWS noted that the ratings are subject to change, and that it plans to investigate additional damage over the coming days in the following areas: Merrillville, Indiana, Batavia, Plainfield, Plano-Montgomery, Frankfort-Park Forest, Minooka-Channahon and other locations.

Numerous storms ripped across Illinois Friday, with one tornado resulting in a death from a theater collapse in Belvidere and a second storm killing three people in Crawford County.

This article tagged under:

illinois news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us