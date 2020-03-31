Illinois’ Stay-at-Home Order Expected to Be Extended: Sources

NOTE: Pritzker is expected to address the order at 2:30 p.m. CT. Watch live in the player above.

Illinois' stay-at-home order will likely be extended until April 30, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell NBC 5.

The announcement is set to be made during Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily coronavirus press briefing at 2:30 p.m. (Watch it live here).

The news comes one week before the initial order was set to end and just days after the state saw its biggest rise in cases of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Health officials warn that Illinois' cases have still not peaked and a continued increase in patients threatens to overwhelm state hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave a passionate speech pleading with city residents to stay home.

The statewide stay-at-home order started on March 21 and was expected to continue until April 7, unless otherwise extended.

The order would likely mean schools across the state will not resume in-person instruction throughout the month of April. Chicago Public Schools had already planned on an e-learning schedule from April 13 through April 20 and district officials warned they were unsure how long e-learning could last.

Chicago's mayor hinted that such a decision could be coming, stating Friday the stay-at-home order could be extended until late April.

When asked about the stay-at-home order during a teleconference with reporters, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, "I think that realistically we’re looking at something’s that’s going to stretch deep into April."

Illinois saw its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began Sunday, with 1,105 new cases.

By Monday, the total number of cases statewide had topped 5,000 with more than 70 deaths.

Although the number of new cases reported Monday were nearly half those seen Sunday, both Pritzker and Ezike said that is not an indication that cases have peaked.

Lightfoot said she expects Chicago cases to peak "in the coming weeks," warning of as many as 40,000 hospitalizations anticipated.

Already, the state is bringing back online once-shuttered hospitals and working to prepare Chicago's McCormick Place convention center into an alternate care facility for patients with mild symptoms.