Even Mayor Lori Lightfoot Can’t Get Enough of These ‘Where’s Lightfoot’ Memes

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants you to stay inside.

But if she didn't make that clear enough in her press conferences, there are several memes showing you just what she means.

Lori Lightfoot Memes Light Up Social Media

"Where's Lightfoot" memes, showing the mayor watching over the city, have been popping up across social media platforms over the last few days, much to the enjoyment of residents and even Lightfoot herself.

"I think that this is a really difficult time and people are afraid, stress levels are high and like in any difficult time I think we've gotta have a sense of balance and humor is a big part of it," Lightfoot said Monday. "So I've actually enjoyed them."

The memes show Lightfoot popping up in people's homes as they consider going outside, standing outside police barricades aimed at keeping people from entering the popular lakefront trail and even appearing in iconic works of art.

Lightfoot even said she has "acted out" a few in her household recently.

"Despite the dire circumstances, we can also see the lighter side of life, what makes us a vibrant and interesting and creative community," she said. "So I love them."

The memes started on the day Lightfoot shut down Chicago's lakefront, the Chicago Riverwalk and the city's 606 Trail to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

"What we must do now, together, is bend the curve of this disease," Lori Lightfoot said in an address Thursday afternoon, reprimanding the thousands of people who violated the state order and congregated in public.

"Your conduct is posing a direct threat to our public health," she said, pleading for residents to "stay at home."

The statewide stay-at-home order started on Saturday, March 21 and is expected to remain in effect until April 7, unless otherwise extended.