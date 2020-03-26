coronavirus

Lightfoot Thinking About Closing Chicago Trails, Parks

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that the sight of crowds along Lake Michigan despite a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus has her considering shutting down the city's parks.

"When we have masses of people out there as I just saw ... it's a problem," Lightfoot said. “We know what happens when we don't social distance."'

Experts urge people to keep their distance from each other and establishments ranging from post offices to markets have put up signs reminding the public to do so.

On the same day Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned that she might be forced to shut down trails and beaches along Lake Michigan to enforce the state of Illinois’ “stay-at-home” order, Chicago police were busy Wednesday evening ordering beachgoers to go home. NBC 5’s Natalie Martinez reports.

Stay at home orders around the country allow people to go outside, but they do not allow people to gather in large groups. Lightfoot said it appears that the large “packs” of people she saw along the lakefront are, in effect, doing just that.

Chicago's interim police superintendent, Charlie Beck on Wednesday said his officers will issue one warning to people violating state and city orders and then issue citations to people who don't comply.

"If you violate it, you are subject to a citation, a fine of up to $500 and if you continue to violate it, you will be subject to physical arrest," Beck said.

