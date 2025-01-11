Illinois State Trooper critically injured in South Barrington crash that left 2 others hurt

An Illinois State Trooper was critically injured Saturday morning in a five-vehicle crash in suburban South Barrington that left two other people injured, authorities said.

Fire officials said paramedics responded just after 9:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Route 72 and Route 59 in South Barrington and discovered a five-vehicle crash upon arrival, with two vehicles having sustained heavy damage.

According to the East Dundee & Countryside Fire Protection District, an Illinois State Trooper was among the people injured in the accident. The Trooper was extricated from the vehicle in a process that took 27 minutes before being taken to Saint Alexis Medical Center in Hoffman Estates in critical condition.

Authorities said two patients from other vehicles were taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin with non life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the State Trooper was on duty or traveling in a marked vehicle. The cause of the accident is under investigation by Illinois State Police.

There was no further information available.