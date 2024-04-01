Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

The Illinois State Fair just added another major act to its 2024 Grandstand concert lineup.

Grammy-award winning band The Smashing Pumpkins will headline the Grandstand concert lineup Friday, Aug. 16, according to a press release.

“The Smashing Pumpkins defined a new sound in the 90s and have continued to evolve through the years,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in the release. “This show is sure to draw an eclectic and enthusiastic crowd, and we are excited to bring The Smashing Pumpkins back home to Illinois.”

Tickets for the event go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, with prices starting at $55.

The iconic, Chicago-based grunge band is the latest in a slew of award-winning and fan-favorite acts set to headline the fair. Just last month, organizers announced Country music icon Miranda Lambert would perform at the Grandstand Aug. 17.

Other headliners announced so far include The Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Jordan Davis, Jason Isbell and Mötley Crüe.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 through 18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A full schedule of special days held at the fair can be found here.

Tickets to the fair start at $10 for adults, and $5 for parking. Tickets to Grandstand shows are not included in the general admission price.

In 2023, the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup included Alanis Morrissette, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Ja Rule, REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris.