Illinois residents urged to check for unclaimed money by state Treasurer

You could have money owed to you - and you might not even know it.

Ahead of National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is urging residents to see if they have money or additional unclaimed property available to claim.

“Unclaimed property” refers to items such as uncashed rebate checks or vendor checks, unpaid life insurance claims, forgotten checking accounts and the contents of overlooked safe deposit boxes, according to the Treasurer's office.

When companies and banks cannot return these items to the rightful owners, by law they are turned over to the state Treasurer. National Unclaimed Property Day - which is Feb. 1 - offers a reminder to check Illinois' I-CASH database for unclaimed property information regarding individuals, properties or businesses.

However, you don't have to wait until then.

Frerichs suggests you check the website a couple times a year to see if you, family or friends have cash or property to claim.

You can check the I-Cash database to see if you have unclaimed money here.

Head here to check the Illinois Comptroller's website to check for unclaimed money.