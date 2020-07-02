phase 4

Illinois Liquor Control Says Consequences Possible If Not Adhering to COVID-19 Guidelines

Authorities prepare for a busy upcoming holiday weekend

By Becca Wood

Sarah Rivas, an employee at Annie's Paramount Steakhouse in the Dupont Circle area of Washington, D.C., arranges a display of toilet paper and liquor for carry out orders Monday, April 13, 2020.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Bracing for a busy July Fourth weekend, liquor commissions urged establishments to comply with state health guidelines to avoid consequences.

As COVID-19 cases heavily increase in other areas across the United States, the state and local liquor officials said they are working with police and municipalities to limit the spread of coronavirus with expected large gatherings.

Illinois Liquor Control Commission Director Chima Enyia said that the state and local liquor authorities may take action immediately against the license of establishments violating guidelines, threatening the welfare of the community.

Local

Joliet police 4 hours ago

Will County Coroner: Joliet Police Officers Played No Role in Death of Eric Lurry

Chicago Shootings 4 hours ago

7-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed in Austin Neighborhood on Chicago's West Side

“As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day, it is crucial that we do so responsibly, ensuring our licensed liquor establishments adhere to the parameters of Illinois’ revitalization efforts," Enyia said.

According to the Illinois Liquor Control Act, "local liquor commissioners may temporarily cease the liquor license of a business found to be posing an immediate threat to the welfare of their community." 

These suspensions could last up to seven days. 

Phase Four of the Restore Illinois plan introduced indoor dining reopening with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity.

As with other phases, all restaurants and bars must require employees to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash hands regularly.

This article tagged under:

phase 4liquorFourth of July weekendcoronavirus guidelines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us