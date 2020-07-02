Illinois Liquor Control Says Consequences Possible If Not Adhering to COVID-19 Guidelines

Bracing for a busy July Fourth weekend, liquor commissions urged establishments to comply with state health guidelines to avoid consequences.

As COVID-19 cases heavily increase in other areas across the United States, the state and local liquor officials said they are working with police and municipalities to limit the spread of coronavirus with expected large gatherings.

Illinois Liquor Control Commission Director Chima Enyia said that the state and local liquor authorities may take action immediately against the license of establishments violating guidelines, threatening the welfare of the community.

“As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day, it is crucial that we do so responsibly, ensuring our licensed liquor establishments adhere to the parameters of Illinois’ revitalization efforts," Enyia said.

According to the Illinois Liquor Control Act, "local liquor commissioners may temporarily cease the liquor license of a business found to be posing an immediate threat to the welfare of their community."

These suspensions could last up to seven days.

Phase Four of the Restore Illinois plan introduced indoor dining reopening with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity.

As with other phases, all restaurants and bars must require employees to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash hands regularly.