Illinois' Largest Water Park is Closing For The Season

With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim.

And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season.

Raging Waves, Illinois' largest water park, will close for the season on Sept. 5, according to a press release. Guests have through Labor Day to enjoy 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river, 43 private cabanas, a six-lane mat racing water slide and more.

Tickets for 58-acrea water park, located in Yorkville -- about 50 miles outside Chicago -- start at $44.99, or $29.99 if you select a date ahead of time.

Parking rates begin at $10, locker rentals begin at $12 and cabanas start at $200. Only clear or mesh bags are allowed in the park, along with diaper bags and small soft coolers.

No outside food or beverage is allowed.

Tickets can be purchased here.