As Days Get Shorter, Here's When Chicago Will See Its Final Sunset After 7 P.M. of 2022

One of the unfortunate realities of summer is that the days get progressively shorter, and within the next month, not only will Chicago see its first pre-7 p.m. sunset of the season, but it will also move into a time of year when there is more darkness than sunshine on the horizon.

On Aug. 8, the city of Chicago saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. Unfortunately for sunshine lovers, that trend is only going to continue through December, and soon enough we will see a sunset that will occur before 7 p.m.

According to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.

Following that date, the Chicago area will lose nearly two minutes of daylight per day for the rest of the month, and will hit another key benchmark on Sept. 27, when there will be fewer than 12 hours of daylight for the first time since the spring.

By the end of October, Chicago will have sunsets occurring before 6 p.m., and will be receiving less than 10 and a half hours of daylight per day.

The earliest sunset of 2022 will occur on Dec. 16, when the sun will go down at 4:22 p.m. The day with the smallest amount of daylight will also take place during that time of year, with less than nine hours and 11 minutes of daylight on Dec. 21.