As Days Get Shorter and Winter Approaches, What Time is Sunrise in Chicago?

As the temperatures get cooler and fall and winter approach, Chicago will start to see shorter days in the form of later sunrises and earlier sunsets.

On Aug. 8, the city saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.

Following that date, the Chicago area will lose nearly two minutes of daylight per day for the rest of the month, and will hit another key benchmark on Sept. 27, when there will be fewer than 12 hours of daylight for the first time since the spring.

The good news is, it'll be awhile before much later sunsets occur -- but they'll still continue to inch later and later.

According to the website Time and Date, on the last day of August, the sunrise in Chicago will take place at approximately 6:15 a.m.

By Sept. 15, the sunrise will hit 6:30 a.m. And by Oct. 13, Chicago will see a 7 a.m. sunrise.

Nov 6., when clocks shift back for Daylight Saving Time, Chicago will continue to see the sunrise after 7 a.m.

The latest sunrise of the year, the website says, will occur Dec. 31, at 7:18 a.m. And the latest sunset of 2022 will occur on Dec. 16, when the sun will go down at 4:22 p.m.

The day with the smallest amount of daylight will also take place during that time of year, with less than nine hours and 11 minutes of daylight on Dec. 21.