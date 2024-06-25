Illinois gas station sells jackpot-winning $900,000 lotto ticket

One lucky Illinois lottery player is waking up $900,000 richer.

A jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at a gas station in Rockford, according to a press release from the Illinois Lottery. The ticket, sold as part of the June 22 evening drawing, was sold at a Stop N Shop located at 2501 N. Huffman Blvd.

“The winner came in Sunday morning, scanned the ticket, and gasped and his face turned bright red when he realized he was holding a jackpot-winning ticket,” Raj Patel, store manager at Stop N Shop said in a release issued by the agency. “He was ecstatic, of course."

Patel went on to say that the winner was a town local and a regular customer the shop sees "a few times a week."

According to the release, the lucky player matched all five numbers in Saturday evening drawing -- 8, 11, 14, 33, 34 -- to score the jackpot-winning prize.

“The winner was absolutely thrilled," Patel added in the release. ‘It’s a nice life-changing amount,’ he told me."

The Stop N Shop also won big from the ticket, the Illinois Lottery said, earning a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, which totaled $9,000.

According to the Illinois Lottery, players who win a prize of $250,000 or greater may request to keep their name and municipality anonymous.