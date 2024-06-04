Lottery ticket scores $450K prize in Skokie, but time is running out to redeem it

The winner of a $450,000 prize in an Illinois Lottery game is running out of time to claim their money.

According to the Illinois Lottery’s website, the ticket was purchased for the Lucky Day Lotto drawing on June 26, 2023. The ticket was purchased at the Kostner Korner, located in the 4300 block of West Howard in suburban Skokie.

According to lottery rules, winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize, meaning that the winner has just over three weeks left to redeem the ticket.

The Lucky Day Lotto is drawn twice daily, seven days per week. Players are tasked with picking five numbers between 1 and 45, and each play costs $1.

Matching two numbers earns $1, while matching three numbers earns a $15 prize. Four numbers matched will result in a $200 prize, and the jackpot fluctuates each day.

According to Lottery officials, there are at least nine unclaimed prizes in Illinois worth $100,000 or more, including a $4.1 million-winning Lotto ticket sold on May 2 in La Grange.

The winner has plenty of time to claim that prize, with one year from the drawing date to do so.

More information on unclaimed prizes can be found on the Lottery’s website.