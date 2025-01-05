Illinois father shot and killed in Mexico while visiting family for the holidays

An Illinois father was fatally shot in Mexico while visiting loved ones for the holidays, according to relatives.

Jesús Macías was allegedly gunned down on Dec. 30 in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas after refusing to stop at what his family described as an improvised checkpoint by unknown individuals. The 50-year-old had traveled to Mexico to spend time with his mother, wife and child.

Despite being a U.S. citizen, relatives said Mexican authorities have been uncooperative and provided no answers.

“We just want to know why this happened and who is responsible," said Macías' niece, Lucero Rivas. "He deserves justice.”

Relatives and community leaders, with the assistance of the non-profit United Giving Hope, will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Waukegan to plead with the U.S. government to step in.

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago reached out to Mexican authorities for comment on the case, but they declined to provide any information.