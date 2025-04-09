Police in northwest Indiana shot and killed an armed suspect who was holding a baby and pointing a gun at officers Wednesday morning.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in an apartment building in the 2200 block of Carolina Street. On Tuesday night at approximately 9 p.m., police were called to the scene and informed that a suspect was holding a 35-year-old relative and a 1-year-old baby hostage inside.

At one point during the standoff, the suspect fired multiple shots, and the older hostage was able to escape with minor injuries. He refused treatment at the scene, police said.

Lake County SWAT officers established a perimeter around the residence during the overnight hours, using an armored vehicle to get closer to the apartment and a battering ram to knock down the back door.

During the standoff, police saw the man approach the door multiple times, holding both a firearm and the baby in his arms. The man also fired multiple shots at police, according to authorities.

At one point during the standoff, tear gas was deployed and the suspect still refused to surrender to authorities.

Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect exited the back door of the residence, holding the child in one arm and pointing a gun at police in the other. A Gary police officer fired shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and the child was unharmed, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was available, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the use of force by an officer in accordance with state law.