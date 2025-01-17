Illinois counties exploring succession would be welcomed in Indiana: House speaker

Several Illinois counties that have explored the idea of secession might be welcomed with open arms in Indiana.

Legislators in Indiana's Republican-majority General Assembly have introduced a house bill that would establish a commission to discuss whether it's advisable to adjust the boundary between Illinois and Indiana.

The House Republicans included the bill on a list of their top priorities for the 2025 session, which specifically noted that dozens of counties in Illinois have voted since 2020 "to secede from their high-tax state," the Indianapolis Star reported.

"To all of our neighbors in the West, we hear your frustrations and invite you to join us in low-cost, low-tax Indiana," House Speaker Todd Huston said, according to the newspaper.

In the November election, a total of seven counties in Illinois faced a ballot question on exploring the idea of secession, and all seven voted in favor of the proposal, according to county clerks’ offices. The group includes: Iroquois, Calhoun, Clinton, Green, Jersey, Madison and Perry counties.

Prior to the 2024 election cycle, at least two dozen counties voted affirmatively on the non-binding initiatives.

The reasoning behind the referendums, according to supporters, is that the city of Chicago and Cook County have a sizable impact on the policies enacted by the state legislature, and rural counties share different interests that are not being represented by the actions of the General Assembly.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Indiana's proposal "a stunt" earlier this week.

"...It's not going to happen, he said. "But I'll just that say Indiana is a low-wage state that doesn't protect workers, a state that does not provide health care for people when they're in need and so I don't think it's very attractive for anybody in Illinois..."

Many legal experts have expressed skepticism that such an effort could ever be successful. That group includes Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who penned a letter to the state’s attorney of Jersey County on the issue in 2023.