Identities released for 3 killed in fiery suburban crash: Officials

Three people killed in a fiery crash in suburban Glenview over the weekend have been identified, officials said Thursday.

The group, all in their 20s and riding in the same vehicle, included two men from Aurora and a woman from Wisconsin.

They were identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as 22-year-old Wesley Beitler, 22-year-old Bryce Reinhard, and 20-year-old Khaliunaa Mungunkhuu, of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

Authorities said the cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation days later.

According to Glenview police, officers and firefighters reported to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Lake Avenue and Pfingsten Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and discovered three individuals in the vehicle, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Bietler, known as Wes, was remembered as "a joy to his family and to so many others who knew him," according to an obituary. He was an avid runner who competed in track and cross country, a sport he continued an Indiana State before transitioning to the University of Tennessee to complete a business degree. He had just started his professional career as a financial planner for a company in Geneva, Illinois, his family said.

Bietler and Reinhard were longtime friends, Bietler's obituary noted.

"Wes shared many fun memories and adventures with Bryce and his twin brother Alex. Wesley and the twins got into all sorts of fun and mischief over the years," the obit read. "Wesley's sudden departure leaves a hole in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His legacy is one of love, laughter, and the pursuit of life with fervor and faith. We hold tight to the memories of his smile, his laugh, his adventurous spirit, his passion for life, and his love of and devotion to his family. Someday we will be reunited with Wesley in heaven, but until that time, we will miss him dearly."

The Glenview Police Department is investigating the crash, and no further information was immediately available on what led up to the collision.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Glenview police at (847) 901-6055.