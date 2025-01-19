Fiery suburban crash kills 3 people, officials say

A fiery early morning crash in suburban Glenview left three people dead Sunday.

According to Glenview police, officers and firefighters reported to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Lake Avenue and Pfingsten Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and discovered three individuals in the vehicle, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Glenview Police Department is investigating the crash, and no further information was immediately available on what led up to the collision.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Glenview police at 847-901-6055.