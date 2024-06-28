One lucky Illinois Lottery player is in disbelief after winning a massive jackpot worth just under $1 million on the Fast Play Twenty 20s game with a ticket purchased online.

According to lottery officials, the ticket was purchased with the Illinois Lottery app and netted the winner a jackpot of $986,932.

The man who purchased the ticket said he had just got done walking the family dog and was getting ready to retire for the night when he decided to play a quick Fast Play Twenty 20s game on his phone.

“With this game, you find out right away if you win - but I didn’t believe it," the man said to the Illinois Lottery.

The man said he showed a screenshot of the win to his wife, leaving both of them in disbelief until they claimed the prize.

"It was definitely a shock, but let’s face it, this is a very good shock," the man said.

Fast Play Twenty 20s features a progressive jackpot, meaning that the prize amount grows from a starting total of $50,000 with each ticket sold online and statewide until the jackpot is won.

According to lottery officials, over 567,000 winning tickets have been sold thus far in 2024 in the Fast Play Twenty 20s game, netting players a total of over $32.5 million.

The man said his family plans to take a European vacation to celebrate their newly-won fortune.

