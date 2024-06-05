Winning $560M Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois, lottery officials announce

A $560 million winning Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Illinois, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night -- 19, 37, 40, 63 and 69, plus the gold Mega Ball 17, according to the Mega Millions.

According to officials, the ticket was purchased online through the Illinois Lottery. Further details weren't immediately clear.

The jackpot had been rolling over since the last top price of $1.128 billion was won in New Jersey on March 26.

The prize marks one of the 10 highest Mega Millions jackpots ever won, lottery officials said.

If the winner chooses to take home the cash option, they will receive an estimated $264 million.

Beyond the jackpot prize, 944,852 others also won prizes during Tuesday's drawing. Two tickets matched all five white balls, but not the gold Mega Ball. Those were sold in California and Maryland.

Several other $30,000 and $10,000 prizes were also won.

According to the lottery, the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are one in 24, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The jackpot now resets for Friday's drawing, starting at $20 million.

Drawings are conducted at 1 p0.m. CT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

It's not the first time a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois. Previously, another Mega Millions prize of $1.337 billion was won in Illinois in 2022.

Here's a look at the top Mega Millions jackpots won: