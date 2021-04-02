Hurricane Harbor to Open This Spring Separate From Six Flags

Hurricane Harbor announced the attraction will open independently from Six Flags Great America this spring, with tickets on sale Friday.

The waterpark will provide its own entry gate separate from Six Flags in Gurnee to allow for guests to choose which theme park to attend, according to a release.

Beginning Friday, guests can purchase tickets and make reservations for Hurricane Harbor Chicago starting at $39.99. Click here to book.

Six Flags Members and Great America Season Passholders will continue to receive free admission to Hurricane Harbor, as well as for Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Rockford, officials said.

Six Flags is set to open its gates to the public on April 24, pending approval from state and local officials, the company said. Coming this summer, Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Rockford have plans to open May 29.

In preparation for the reopening, both Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor are hiring seasonal employees, such as ride operators, lifeguards, and food and beverage workers.

Pay rates for jobs at Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor begin at $11 per hour, according to the company. Individuals interested in applying -- click here.

As the coronavirus pandemic persists through the area, Six Flags created a list of safety protocols in May 2020, which will continue to be implemented with the reopening.

The theme parks require all guests and employees to wear masks throughout the visit and enforce card or mobile payments. According to the health and safety protocols, guests can convert cash to a pre-paid Visa debit card within the park.

When visiting the parks, guests should be prepared to receive a temperature check and practice social distancing. Six Flags is implementing a new parking web-based reservation system.

For a full list of Six Flags safety guidelines, click here.