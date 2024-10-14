Hoffman Estates

Hunt on for caracal seen in Hoffman Estates, police say

According to authorities, the large cat has been seen in the area of Della Drive and the Hilldale Golf Course.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police in suburban Hoffman Estates are asking the public for help in locating a caracal that has been spotted within the village in recent days.

It is unknown at this time where the animal came from. Caracals are native to Africa and Asia and typically are not seen in the United States, according to the San Diego Zoo, though some individuals keep them as pets.  

If residents encounter the animal, they are encouraged to call police immediately.

Caracals on average weigh between 20-to-40 pounds, according to officials. They generally are nocturnal animals, preying upon small mammals and birds.

