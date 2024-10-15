Attention residents of the Northwest suburbs: A caracal that had recently been on the loose in a neighborhood has officially been captured, nearly 24 hours after officials warned residents of the exotic cat in the area.

The large cat -- a caracal -- was located Tuesday morning in Hoffman Estates under the deck of a residence, the police department said. Cell phone video moments after the capture showed at least six officers handling a large cage, with the caracal inside quickly jumping from side to side.

Video and photos from the aftermath shows the tan cat laying quietly in the large cage with a blanket draped over it, in the flatbed of a pickup truck.

"He's cute, isn't he?" a voice can be heard saying in the background.

The Hoffman Estates Police Department said officers assisted with the capture of the cat, which was then "taken into custody."

"The cat was hiding under a resident's deck and is unharmed," the update, posted to Facebook said. The update went on to say that employees of The Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat in Sharon, Wisconsin were headed to the scene to pick up the cat, "where we are sure he will have a healthy and happy life far away from Hoffman Estates."

According to the Village of Hoffman Estates, the caracal had recently been spotted in the area of Della Drive and the Hilldale Golf Course. The police department said it was "unknown" where the large cat came from.

"The village is currently working with local and federal agencies for proper removal," a Monday Facebook post from the police department said, 20 hours before the capture. "We ask that you do not attempt to feed this animal."

Caracals are endangered species, and are native to Africa and Asia. They are not typically seen in the United States, according to the San Diego Zoo, though some individuals keep them as pets.

Caracals on average weigh between 20-to-40 pounds, according to officials. They generally are nocturnal animals, preying upon small mammals and birds.

"If you come across this animal, please use caution," police continued in the Facebook post, which had garnered hundreds of comments. "If anyone knows the whereabouts or owner of this animal, please call 911."