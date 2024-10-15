What is a caracal? What to know about the mysterious large cat seen in the Chicago suburbs

Police in the Northwest suburbs issued a statement Tuesday saying a stray animal had been spotted in the area -- but it's not your typical housecat.

According to the Village of Hoffman Estates, a Caracal was recently spotted in the area of Della Drive and the Hilldale Golf Course. The police department said it remains "unknown" where the large cat came from.

"The village is currently working with local and federal agencies for proper removal," a Tuesday Facebook post from the police department said. "We ask that you do not attempt to feed this animal."

Caracals are endangered species, and are native to Africa and Asia. They are not typically seen in the United States, according to the San Diego Zoo, though some individuals keep them as pets.

Caracals on average weigh between 20-to-40 pounds, according to officials. They generally are nocturnal animals, preying upon small mammals and birds.

"If you come across this animal, please use caution," police continued in the Facebook post, which had garnered hundreds of comments. "If anyone knows the whereabouts or owner of this animal, please call 911."