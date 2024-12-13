Human remains found in Evanston likely those of missing senior citizen

Human remains found a heavily wooded area of suburban Evanston are likely those of an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing over the summer.

According to Skokie police, the remains were accompanied by clothing and belongings consistent with the description of 82-year-old Tsering Wangyal, who was reported missing on July 15.

Final identification is still being conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Skokie police. No foul play is suspected in the case.

The Skokie resident was last seen at the Levy Senior Center in Evanston by her family in mid-July, and was reported missing to local law enforcement agencies.

The remains were found Nov. 30 in a heavily wooded area in the 2300 block of Oakton Street, Evanston police said.

The family said any donations in her memory can be sent to the Tibetan Alliance of Chicago. It is believed she was trying to get to their facility on the day she went missing, according to family members.