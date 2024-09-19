Celebrity News

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan is coming to Illinois -- and so is his beer.

Through Sept. 20, Hulk Hogan himself and his "Summer of Real American Beer" tour will make several stops throughout the Chicago area, according to a press release. The visits are part of nationwide rollout, the release said, with Illinois the "12th state to crack open a can of the most talked-about beer of the year."

“I’ve got some unforgettable memories from my time wrestling in this state—like the Rosemont Horizon in ‘85, where I defended the WWF Championship,” Hogan said in the release. “Now, I’m back with Real American Beer, and we’re here to make history once again.”

As part of the Illinois launch, Hogan and his beer will embark on a tour across the state through Friday. Guests can expect beer samplings, merchandise and more. The remaining stops on the tour are below:

Thursday, September 19th

  • 12:00 - 2:00 PM: Woodman’s Market – 27555 IL-120, Lakemoor
  • 3:00 - 5:00 PM: Jewel Osco – 16625 W. 159th, Lockport
  • 8:00 - 10:00 PM: Joy District – 112-114 W. Hubbard, Chicago

Friday, September 20th

  • 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Woodman’s Market– 151 Hansen Blvd, North Aurora
  • 3:00 - 4:30 PM: County Market – 331 E. Stoughton St., Champaign
  • 5:30 - 7:00 PM: Red Lion – 211 E. Green St., Champaign
  • 7:00 - 9:00 PM: KAMS – 102 E. Green St., Champaign

Real American Beer is made with 100 percent North American malt and hops, the release said. It's described as a full-flavor and "crushable" light lager that's "crisp, clean and easy-drinking."

The beer is set to be distributed and sold at Jewel-Osco, Binny's and more, the release added.

More information about the beer and events can be found here.

