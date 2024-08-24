How much longer are Chicago-area water parks open? Here's what to know

Though summer is winding down and students are returning to school, a sweltering few days of temperatures ahead may be driving some Chicago-area residents out to the water park for the final time this year.

While daily operation has ceased at water parks across the region, those looking to soak up the sun can still do so for a few more weekends.

Raging Waves

Raging Waves, the region's largest water park in Yorkville, will remain open for another three weekends including this weekend, with operation continuing until the weekend of Sept. 7-8.

In addition to being open on the weekend of Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Raging Waves will also operate on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

Raging Waves is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days this weekend, though hours will be reduced to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the remainder of the season.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, located adjacent to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, will remain in operation for this weekend and Labor Day weekend, with the park's final day of the season on Monday, Sept. 2.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each remaining day of operation this season.

Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park

Cypress Cove is open for both this weekend and Labor Day weekend, maintaining operation hours of 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for all remaining days.

Additionally, the park, located in Woodridge, will be open on Labor Day, also from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Paradise Bay Water Park

Located in Lombard, Paradise Bay will remain open from 12:30-6:30 p.m. for both this weekend and next weekend, while also operating from 12:30-5:30 p.m. on Labor Day.

Coral Cove Water Park

Coral Cove, located in west suburban Carol Stream, will be open from 12-5 p.m. on both this weekend and next weekend, while also operating on the same hours for Labor Day.

Mystic Waters Family Aquatic Center

Located not too far from Chicago city limits in Des Plaines, Mystic Waters will only be open for this weekend, operating from 12-7 p.m. on both Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 before closing for the season.

Splash Country Water Park

Splash Country Water Park, located in Aurora, is closed for the season.

Atcher Island

Located in northwest suburban Schaumburg, Atcher Island is now closed for the 2024 season.