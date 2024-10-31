How long does trick-or-treating last in Illinois? List of times for Chicago-area suburbs

Halloween 2024 has arrived and trick-or-treating has started across much of the Chicago area, but how long will it last?

Many Chicago suburbs have specific trick-or-treat times designated by their local government or village. In some cases, trick-or-treating started as early as 10 a.m., while others take place on a day other than Halloween.

In Chicago, trick-or-treat times typically change by neighborhood or community. In years past, the city has not designated trick-or-treat hours.

Many suburbs however do release trick-or-treat hours for Halloween.

For those that have already begun, end times vary, but most will finish between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Here's a look at several suburbs across the Chicago area, and when trick-or-treating takes place.

Addison: 3 to 7 p.m.

Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.

Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.

Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.

Batavia: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.

Bradley: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Brookfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.

Campton Hills: 3 to 7 p.m.

Cicero: 3 to 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake: 3 to 7 p.m.

Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Elk Grove Village: 3 to 8 p.m.

Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Elgin: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.

Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glendale Heights: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glenview: 3 to 7 p.m.

Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glencoe: 10 to 5 p.m.

Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m. (on Sunday, Oct. 27)

Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.

Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.

Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.

Lake Forest: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.

Marseilles: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.

Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.

Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.

Park Ridge: 3 to 8 p.m.

Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheaton: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.

Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wilmette: 3 to 7:30 p.m.

This Halloween started off with a spooky forecast as rain and high winds reached the area.

By the afternoon, as many began their quests for candy, the rain had subsided, but the windy conditions lingered.

"It's going to be a windy trick-or-treating evening for us," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

A wind advisory took effect at 10 a.m. for much of the Chicago area, including Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Central Cook, Kendall and Northern Will Counties in Illinois, and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

According to the advisory, westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph can be expected. Closer to the Wisconsin state line, gusts could near 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures for trick-or-treating time were expected to be chilly, Jeanes said, dropping from 66 degrees in the morning, to 56 degrees by 4 p.m.

"It will feel much colder than what we've experienced the past few days, so be sure to bundle up," the NWS said.