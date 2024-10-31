Chicago-area trick-or-treaters are in for a windy Halloween, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with gusts near 50 miles-per-hour in some parts and a 15-degree temperature drop by sunset.

"It's going to be a windy trick-or-treating evening for us," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

Thursday morning started off warmer, with temperatures in the mid-60s, Jeanes noted. Thursday also started off wet, Jeanes added, with steady showers expected to fall between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

South of the Kankakee River Valley, heavier rain was expected, Jeanes said.

One final push of rain was expected between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Jeanes said, as a cold front passes through.

"Maybe a rumble of thunder at that time," Jeanes said.

Following the rain, winds are expected to pick up. According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory was set to go into effect at 10 a.m. for much of the Chicago area, including Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Central Cook, Kendall and Northern Will Counties in Illinois, and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Strong west winds are expected today behind a cold front, with gusts nearing 50 mph near the Wisconsin state line. Secure loose objects (such as Halloween decorations), and take care when driving on north to south oriented roadways. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Gi1xeYedPo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 31, 2024

According to the advisory, westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph can be expected. Closer to the Wisconsin state line, gusts could near 50 mph, the NWS said.

"Secure loose objects (such as Halloween decorations), and take care when driving on north to south oriented roadways," the NWS warned, noting that "a few power outages" could occur.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Temperatures for trick-or-treating time were expected to be chilly, Jeanes said, dropping from 66 degrees in the morning, to 56 degrees by 4 p.m.

"It will feel much colder than what we've experienced the past few days, so be sure to bundle up," the NWS said.

Here’s a look at the expected wind chills and wind gusts during Trick-Or-Treating time this evening. It will feel much colder than what we’ve experienced the past few days, so be sure to bundle up! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/AsyUuh5qkC — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 31, 2024

Despite the chilly weather, Halloween for 2024 will be the "warmest Halloween" the Chicago area has had in more than 30 years, Jeanes said.

Friday was expected to be a brighter day with lighter wind, Jeanes said, with highs in the mid-50s.

Temperatures jump back into the 60s by the weekend, Jeanes added, with a stretch of rainy days beginning Sunday.