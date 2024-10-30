Illinois at ‘marginal' severe storm risk, with gusty winds possible in Halloween forecast

Illinois is experiencing record warmth this week, but a variety of severe weather threats will emerge in the forecast in coming hours.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of Illinois is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather Wednesday and into Thursday morning, as a front pushes through the Great Plains and into the upper Midwest.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be dangerous winds and heavy rain, according to SPC guidance. There is also a non-zero tornado risk in the far western parts of the Chicago area, including DeKalb and LaSalle County.

Even without the storms, gusty winds are still expected to hammer parts of the area, with portions of the region along and south of Interstate 80 at an “elevated fire risk” on Wednesday thanks to the gusty winds, warm temperatures and dry conditions.

Residents are being asked to take care with open flames and smoking materials, as any brush fires that form could rapidly spread because of the conditions.

Even after the storm system passes through, a wind advisory will take effect on Thursday morning and run through trick-or-treating hours across Chicago and numerous suburbs. According to the National Weather Service, that advisory will impact McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, and Will counties, and run through 10 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are possible throughout the afternoon and evening, according to officials.

Temperatures are also expected to drop behind the front, with lows in the 30s and highs only reaching into the 50s on Friday.

Another rebound in temperatures is expected over the weekend, with highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, but another chance of rain will emerge in the forecast for Sunday and Monday before temps cool again to more seasonable levels by Wednesday.