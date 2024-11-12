Hot tub season in Chicago officially begins this week.

Thursday, the Chicago Electric Boat Company will bring back its wildly popular "Hot Tub Boats" for winter 2024, according to a press release. The boats, which travel up and down the Chicago River, went viral during the winter 2023 season, with sold out dates and waitlists nearly every day, organizers said.

"People have been calling all summer long," Ron Silver, president of Chicago Electric Boat Company told NBC Chicago's Matt Rodrigues Tuesday morning, while floating in a boat.

"Nothing like getting to know someone shirtless at 6 a.m. and jumping in a hot tub together," Rodrigues replied.

According to the company, each hot tub boat can accommodate up to six passengers and cruises at a maximum speed of one mile-per-hour. Boats are steered by guests using a hand lever, the release said, with 90-minute cruises starting at $350.

And unless there's ice on the river, you can expect the boats to be floating around.

"We're gonna be cruising through snowstorms and beautiful sunny days," Silver said. "We're out here."

According to the release the hot tub boats can keep floating at outdoor temperatures as low as 20 degrees.

While food is not allowed on the boats, guests are permitted to load up the boats cooler and floating cup holders with a "beverage of choice" as long as there is a designated captain, the company said. The boats also come with Bluetooth speakers, "so guests can curate their own cruising playlists for optimal vibes."

The hot tub boats are cleaned and filtered between every set of guests, Silver said. Swimsuits are encouraged, but nudity is not allowed, the company said.

The company also offers "Luxury Duffy Cruises," which can accommodate up to 12 passengers per vessel, the company said, for those who prefer to not get wet.

"Duffy cruises are decorated with festive lights and are fully enclosed to combat the winter weather," a release said.

Reservations are currently open for both cruises are available on the company's website, with first rides beginning Nov. 13.