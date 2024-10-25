Hot tub boats to return to Chicago for this winter

After selling out in their inaugural season, a viral winter activity is making its way back to Chicago for a second year.

The Chicago Electric Boat Company will be bringing back its hot tub boats for the 2024-25 winter, with the boats launching for the season beginning Nov. 13.

Launching from the Marina City docks at 300 North State Street, each boat can accommodate up to six passengers, or 800 lbs., giving guests a leisurely ride along the Chicago River.

The self-captained boats flow both eastward to Michigan Avenue and westward to Wells Street, with a maximum speed of one mile per hour.

Guests are able to steer the boat with a hand lever, allowing the boat to change the direction for guests to snag the best photos possible.

The boats remain operational in temperatures down to 20 degrees, keeping guests warm in the frigid Chicago winter.

Though food isn't allowed on the boats, guests can load the boat's cooler and floating cup holders with a beverage of their choice, as long as there is a designated captain.

The boats are also equipped with Bluetooth speakers, while featuring UV lights and a saltwater cleansing process to keep the boats sanitary in between uses.

Guests are provided with a space to store their belongings along with heated changing rooms, with towels and flip-flops available for purchase. Riders must be at least 13 years old.

Guests can purchase a 90-minute cruise in the hot tub boats for $350 on weekdays and $425 on weekends, though holiday pricing may vary.

More information on the boats can be found here.