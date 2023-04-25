A popular music venue in a southwest Chicago suburb is getting a new name.

The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, located in Tinley Park, will be renamed to the "Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre," as Credit Union 1 is now the "new name-in-title sponsor" of the venue, a press release announced Tuesday.

"The Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park is now open, and CU1 couldn't be more excited," Credit Union 1 President and CEO Todd Gunderson said in a statement. "The venue is a fantastic community hub for all of Chicagoland and builds on our partnerships with University of Notre Dame Athletics and University of Illinois Chicago to support the spaces and activities that bring people together and joy to members' lives."

The venue, owned by Live Nation, is located at 19100 Ridgeland Avenue in Tinley Park and seats upwards of 28,000 guests and is scheduled to host 24 concerts in 2023, including Janet Jackson, Boy George & Culture Club, Shania Twain, 3 Doors Down and more.

Hollywood Casino most recently held the naming rights for the venue, which has also been named the World Music Theatre, the New World Music Theatre, the Tweeter Center and the First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre.