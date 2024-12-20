Holiday travel: What to know before heading to the airport as TSA prepares for millions of passengers

Officials are advising the public to be prepared for long lines, busy terminals and possible delays at airports around the country as a busy week of holiday travel kicks off.

The Transportation Security Administration is anticipating nearly 40 million people passing through American airports between Friday and Jan. 2, 2025.

Between Midway and O'Hare International Airports, Chicago's Department of Aviation expects more than 3.6 million air travelers in this period, with the busiest day anticipated to be Monday, Dec. 23.

The travel projections at O'Hare are up nearly 8% over last year's figures.

On Friday, winter weather and black ice led to a temporary ground stop and ground delay at O'Hare.

“So far, it’s been I think a 30-minute delay so not awful, but just a little bit," Liz Kreger said, who is traveling with her 3-year-old son to Florida.

Overall security lines at O'Hare's Terminal 1 were moving smoothly, even with large crowds. There were under 30 cancellations, with most delays lasting 18 minutes or less.

In other parts of the country however, travelers reported chaotic security lines.

“The worst part is the congestion at the drop off. Especially if you’re going to do the quick drop-off with the bags outside, it gets really really crowded," Kreger said, referencing O'Hare's drop-off line.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"I put most of the gifts in my suitcase so it was already checked in," traveler Andrew Mendoza said.

The TSA suggests not wrapping presents, especially carry-ons, as they will need to be opened if the trigger a security alarm. Instead, the agency recommends gift bags or boxes.

The 3-1-1 rule for liquids also still applies, presents or otherwise. Travelers are limited to 3.4 ounces of liquid or less in a carry on, and it must fit in a quart sized resealable bag.

Another way to save time and avoid stress this holiday travel season is to enroll in TSA pre-check, according to the agency. And if you're traveling as a family, see if your airline offers free family seating, keeping you together without any fees.