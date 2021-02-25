Here's Who Is Eligible for the COVID Vaccine in Illinois' Expanded Phase 1B

Illinois expanded the list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1B of its rollout on Thursday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is now including people with "a high-risk medical condition" or comorbidity in the list of those who qualify to receive their shots.

"In light of a steadily increasing federal vaccine supply, Illinois is making plans to expand Phase 1B eligibility on February 25 to people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC," the governor's office said in a release. "In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities."

The list of qualifying high-risk medical conditions (which is subject to change) includes:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes

Heart Condition

Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

“Those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities, such as cancer survivors or those living with heart disease, have an elevated risk of serious complications or death if they contract COVID-19," Pritzker said in a statement. "Illinois is moving forward in accordance with guidance from the CDC to expand our eligible population as supply allows, getting us closer to the point when the vaccine is widely available to all who want it. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear our masks and follow the mitigations so that more of our neighbors are healthy and alive when it’s their turn in the vaccination line.”

The expansion applies to those 16 and older who weren't otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories, the state said, adding that it plans to work with local health departments and other providers as eligibility increases.

However, several local health departments, hospital systems and Chicago-area counties have said they will not be expanding their Phase 1B along with the state just yet, saying vaccine supply remains too limited.

Chicago was among the first to announce it would not be joining the state, as well as Cook County. DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry and Will counties are among the several jurisdictions that have also said they cannot expand Phase 1B just yet.

Prior to the expansion, more than 3.2 million Illinois residents were eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers."

Here's a look at who was already included, in addition to health care workers and those in long-term care facilities who were eligible in Phase 1A: