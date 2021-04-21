cook county covid vaccine

Here's Where to Get a Walk-In COVID Vaccination in the Chicago Area

Residents interested in receiving the vaccine who don't already have an appointment can show up with a photo ID and register onsite

With more doses rolling into the Chicago area, several locations are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination shots as of Wednesday.

Residents interested in receiving the vaccine who don't already have an appointment can show up with a photo ID and register onsite.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Here's where to find a walk-in coronavirus vaccination in the area:

Local

Chicago Archdiocese 53 mins ago

Chicago Archdiocese Asks Priest to Step Aside Amid Allegations of Sexual Assault

schaumburg 2 hours ago

‘You Get Horrified:' Mom Shares Story After Son Carjacked in Schaumburg

Tinley Park

Address: 18451 Convention Center Dr.
Vaccine: Moderna
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988

Matteson

Address: 4647 Promenade Way
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988

Bloomingdale

Address: Meijer, 130 S Gary Ave.
Vaccine: Unknown, 200 doses
Hours: WEDNESDAY ONLY until 5 p.m.

Humboldt Park neighborhood

Address: 1044 N. Francisco Ave.
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

Officials noted that 16 and 17-year-olds will only be eligible at the Matteson and Humboldt Park locations as the Pfizer vaccine is the only option currently approved for emergency use in that age group. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This article tagged under:

cook county covid vaccineillinois covid vaccinetinley parkMattesontinley park covid vaccination
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us