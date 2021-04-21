Here's Where to Get a Walk-In COVID Vaccination in the Chicago Area

With more doses rolling into the Chicago area, several locations are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination shots as of Wednesday.
Residents interested in receiving the vaccine who don't already have an appointment can show up with a photo ID and register onsite.
Here's where to find a walk-in coronavirus vaccination in the area:
Tinley Park
Address: 18451 Convention Center Dr.
Vaccine: Moderna
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988
Matteson
Address: 4647 Promenade Way
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988
Bloomingdale
Address: Meijer, 130 S Gary Ave.
Vaccine: Unknown, 200 doses
Hours: WEDNESDAY ONLY until 5 p.m.
Humboldt Park neighborhood
Address: 1044 N. Francisco Ave.
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location
Officials noted that 16 and 17-year-olds will only be eligible at the Matteson and Humboldt Park locations as the Pfizer vaccine is the only option currently approved for emergency use in that age group. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.