Here's a look at the headliners for this year's Illinois State Fair

We're just less than a month away from the 2023 Illinois State Fair, with recently-announced headliners attracting attention for the annual celebration of the Prairie State.

Running from August 10-20, the fair features a long list of star artists making their way to the state's capital over the course of the festival, giving attendees a wide variety of music to enjoy in between carnival rides and pictures with the Butter Cow.

Tickets for all Grandstand shows during the Illinois State Fair are currently on sale at the fair's website.

During the first weekend of the fair, Old Dominion, The Doobie Brothers and Alanis Morissette will perform on Friday through Sunday respectively.

Throughout the following week, REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge and Tim McGraw are scheduled to perform, with all of them accompanied by special guests.

Then, during the final weekend of the fair, Illinois rock band Chevelle will perform on Friday, Aug. 18, before performances from Maren Morris and Nelly with Ashanti and Ja Rule on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Below is a look at the full upcoming schedule for Grandstand performers at the Illinois State Fair:

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Saturday, August 12: An Evening with the Doobie Brothers

Tier 3 - $75 / Tier 2 - $80 / Tier 1 - $85 / SRO Track - $85 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $140

Sunday, August 13: Alanis Morissette with TBD

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 -$90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90

Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Friday, August 18: Chevelle with TBD

Tier 3- $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone: $90

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110