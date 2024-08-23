Here are the street closures for the 2024 Chicago Triathlon

The 2024 Democratic National Convention may have wrapped up Thursday, but the city is preparing to host yet another event this weekend, with street closures both downtown and on the northern lakefront on the docket for the Chicago Triathlon.

The Chicago Triathlon features events on both days this weekend, with Kids and SuperSprint races taking place Saturday before Olympic and Sprint competition is held Sunday.

On Saturday, Simonds Drive will be closed from Montrose Harbor to Foster Avenue from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., with participants required to enter via Lawrence Avenue, Wilson Avenue or Montrose Harbor. Limited parking will be available at Montrose and Wilson. There will be no access at Foster Avenue.

Simonds Drive will not have any parking available, as the street will be closed for the safety of the bike course.

As for Sunday's races, streets in downtown Chicago and parks on the city's North Side will be impacted by closures during the Olympic and Sprint competition.

Closures on Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Balbo Drive will take effect Saturday at 5 a.m. and will remain in effect through both races of the weekend.

For Sunday's race specifically, southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed from Hollywood Avenue to Randolph Street from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., with no drop-off permitted on the Randolph Street exit ramp.

Though closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive don't officially begin until 5 a.m., course crews will begin work on the roadways at 3 a.m., with drivers encouraged to exercise caution during this time.

As for parking, competitors who plan to drive to the race Sunday morning are encouraged to park at either Millennium Lakeside Garage or Millennium Park Garage, located at 5 South Columbus Drive and 6 South Columbus Drive, respectively.

Spectators are asked to park in the Grant Park South Garage, located near the race's finish line and swim start with entrances on Michigan Avenue between Congress Parkway and Jackson Street.

Multiple nearby bus routes will also be re-routed during this weekend's races, with more information on timing and location found here.