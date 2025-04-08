Former White Sox pitcher among at least 44 killed in Dominican Republic roof collapse

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Octavio Dotel was among at least 44 people who were killed in a roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic early Tuesday, according to the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic.

The collapse also left over 145 people injured, with a governor and saxophonist also among those who perished in the incident.

It’s not yet clear what caused the roof of the Jet Set nightclub, a renowned club in the National District, to collapse. But owners of the business said in a statement that they are "fully and transparently cooperating with the relevant authorities to assist the victims and clarify what happened."

The disaster unfolded during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Perez, local media reported.

Dotel, who was 51, was a 15-year MLB veteran who previously held the record for most MLB teams played for, suiting up for 13 different teams across his career. His record was later broken by Edwin Jackson, who played for 14 different teams, including both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

The right-handed reliever spent two full seasons with the White Sox, including their division-winning 2008 campaign.

His 134 games with the South Siders mark the second-most games Dotel played for a team in his lengthy career, only behind his 302 outings with the Houston Astros.

Across 758 MLB games between 1999 and 2013, Dotel held a 59-50 record with a 3.78 ERA over 951 innings, recording 109 saves and 1,143 strikeouts.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader declared three national days of mourning, ending on Thursday, mandating that the national flag be flown at half-mast.

Abinader also confirmed Tuesday morning that Nelsy Cruz, governor of the Montecristi province, is among those killed in the roof collapse.

Cruz's brother, famous baseball player Nelson Cruz, shared a statement on behalf of the family on his Instagram story announcing that his sister's remains "will be on display at the Provincial Government of Montecristi" Tuesday afternoon and a funeral will be held in the evening .

Dominican Minister of Culture Roberto Ángel Salcedo also expressed his condolences in an X post.

"I deeply regret the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province, which occurred in the tragic event at the Jet Set nightclub," Salcedo said. "Her death is an irreparable loss for her community and for the entire country. Nelsy was a committed public servant, a woman of steadfast leadership, and an unwavering ally in initiatives aimed at strengthening our identity and development."