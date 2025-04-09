Honor Flight Chicago takes off from Midway to DC with more than 100 veterans

More than 100 veterans are taking trips to Washington D.C. to visit the National Memorials Wednesday as part of Honor Flight Chicago.

Honor Flight Chicago recognizes senior war veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to Washington "for a day of honor, thanks and inspiration," the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a release.

Wednesday's flight will be honor Honor Flight Chicago’s 120th flight since the organization first partnered with the CDA and Southwest Airlines in 2007, the release added.

According to officials the flight consists of 114 veterans from the Chicago area. Veterans on the flight served in World War 11, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, the release said, with branches of the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Navy also represented.

The flight is taking off from Chicago Midway International Airport Wednesday morning, returning in the evening.

According to the organization's website, the trip is intended as a "heartfelt thank you" for veterans service and sacrifice.

"With the welcomed support of generous donors and a caring public, Honor Flight Chicago intends to continue its mission to include veterans of wars – past, present, and future – as we recognize the bravery, determination, and patriotism of our veterans," the site said.